COVID-19 Update: 28 cases added Friday, 260 active cases reported in county

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday afternoon. Ten people are now hospitalized, with five in the ICU. Four people have now died from the virus.

There are currently 260 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. On June 1 the county reported just 17 active cases.

The historical total number of cases in the county is now at 905. The county reports 616 people have recovered from the virus, 264 are currently recovering at home. Click here for the latest statistics.

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

