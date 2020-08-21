COVID-19: SLO County reports 34 new cases on Thursday

–San Luis Obispo County added 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. A 20th death was reported by the county earlier this week.

“Sadly, another of our neighbors has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing number of COVID-19 deaths to 20,” the county said in a statement. “They were vulnerable to serious illness because they were in 80s and had chronic health conditions. Let’s all do our part to #SLOtheSpread & protect our most vulnerable residents.”

There are currently 439 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. That compares with June 1 when the county reported just 17 active cases. The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 2,613.

The county reports 2,153 people have recovered from the virus, 424 are currently recovering at home. Click here for the latest statistics.

“We are now encouraging more people to get tested for COVID-19,” the county said in a statement. “If you are symptomatic you can get tested. If you are asymptomatic persons who feel they may have been exposed you can also get tested.”

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

