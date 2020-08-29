COVID-19 Update: 40 new cases reported on Friday

–The San Luis Obispo County Health Agency added 40 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

There are currently 447 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 2,882. There have been 21 deaths to date that the county health department attributes to the virus.

The county reports 2,413 people have recovered from the virus. There are 432 people currently recovering at home.

County requests public feedback

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

