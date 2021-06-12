COVID-19 Update: 42 cases added in the last week in San Luis Obispo County

County makes a move to the ‘Yellow’ or minimal tier for reopening

–The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days – six on Friday, 12 on Thursday, four on Wednesday, 14 on Tuesday, two on Monday, one on Sunday, and three last Saturday. The county health department recorded zero deaths this week that they attribute to the virus.

Active cases as of Friday evening were at 50, down since last week, and down considerably since January when active cases peaked at over 3,000.

This week the county met the requirements to advance from the Orange Tier into the less restrictive Yellow Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which became effective Wednesday. The move to the state’s least restrictive Yellow Tier allows expanded capacity at gyms, movie theaters, indoor businesses, wineries, breweries and distilleries, and a host of other operations.

Click here to find out more information about the June re-opening.

To view more detailed COVID-19 data for San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email