COVID-19: SLO County reports 46 new cases Thursday, active cases now 425

–San Luis Obispo County reported 46 new cases of coronavirus between Wednesday and Thursday as of 1:30 p.m., bringing the total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March to 1,158.

There are currently 425 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. On June 1 the county reported just 17 active cases. The hospitalization rate is relatively stable, with 11 patients currently hospitalized, and five in the ICU. Six people have died with the virus.

The county reports 727 people have recovered from the virus, 413 are currently recovering at home. Click here for the latest statistics.

On Wednesday the state ordered the closure of more business sectors in the county. Click here for more information about the new closures.

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

