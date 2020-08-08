COVID-19 Update: 46 new cases added Friday, 360 active cases in county

–46 new cases were added in San Luis Obispo on Friday. 20 people are currently hospitalized with 7 in the ICU. 340 people are recovering at home.

As of today, 2,093 SLO County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, most of whom are recovered. The county updated the number of deaths from 16 to 15.

Click here for the latest statistics.

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

Share this post!

email

Related