COVID-19 Update: 53 new cases added over weekend

–San Luis Obispo County added just three cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 16 cases on Sunday, and 34 on Saturday in what still appears to be a downward trend in new daily cases. Active cases are up slightly at 251. There are 229 people currently recovering at home.

The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 3,597. The county reports 3,331 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for the latest detailed statistics.

County requests public feedback

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

