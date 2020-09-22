COVID-19: SLO County reports 78 new cases over weekend

–San Luis Obispo County added 78 COVID-19 cases since Friday, according to updated statistics posted Monday afternoon. On Saturday, the county added 42 cases. On Sunday, 17, and on Monday, 19, for a total of 78 since they had last reported data.

The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 3,438. The county reports 3,177 people have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 231 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. There are 218 people currently recovering at home.

Click here for the latest detailed statistics.

The county recently lifted restrictions on visitation at skilled nursing facilities. The county also reports it expects the state will move the county from Tier 1-purple to Tier 2-red. Here’s what it will take to move into the red tier of the state’s blueprint.

If you are symptomatic or think you have been exposed to COVID-19 sign up to get tested! Testing is free, safe, easy, and available. Help #SLOtheSpread!https://t.co/Ct0zA9WJ4e pic.twitter.com/EJs7AnaGb3 — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) September 19, 2020

County requests public feedback

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

Share this post!

email

Related