COVID-19: SLO County reports 93 new cases over weekend

–San Luis Obispo County reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 28 new cases on Sunday, and 17 on Monday.

There are currently 428 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. On June 1 the county reported just 17 active cases. Six people have now died with the virus. The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 1,306.

The county reports 688 people have recovered from the virus, 299 are currently recovering at home. Click here for the latest statistics.

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

