Paso Robles News|Monday, August 31, 2020
COVID-19 Update: 99 new cases added over the weekend 

Posted: 2:02 pm, August 31, 2020 by News Staff

 

–The San Luis Obispo County Health Agency added 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 19 on Sunday, and 61 on Saturday, for a total of 99 cases over the three days.

There are currently 420 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 2,981. There have been 21 deaths to date that the county health department attributes to the virus.

The county reports 2,541 people have recovered from the virus. There are 404 people currently recovering at home.

Click here for the latest statistics.

County requests public feedback

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here. 

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.



