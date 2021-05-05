COVID-19 Update: Active cases at lowest count since last June

–The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and zero deaths. Reports of new cases this week have been low, with just one new case added on Monday, Sunday, and Saturday, respectively. Active cases as of Tuesday afternoon were at 124, down since last week, and down considerably since January when active cases peaked at over 3,000.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 21,222 in SLO County. The county reports 20,837 people have recovered from the virus.

The county public health department will be holding a briefing Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. on their Youtube channel.

Today we report 26 more #COVID19 cases and 0 new deaths of members of our community. Thank you for your continued work to #SLOTheSpread in our community. We’re not done yet: #MaskUp #KeepYourDistance #GetTheVax https://t.co/z5B1y95F9D — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) May 4, 2021

Today we report 3 more #COVID19 cases (+1 Sat, +1 Sun, +1 today) and 0 new deaths of members of our community. Thank you for your continued work to #SLOTheSpread in our community. We’re not done yet: #MaskUp #KeepYourDistance #GetTheVax https://t.co/z5B1y95F9D — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) May 3, 2021

Click here for the latest detailed statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

