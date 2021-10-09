COVID-19 update: Case average on the decline in SLO County 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, October 9, 2021
Posted: 7:45 am, October 9, 2021 by News Staff

38 patients currently in the ICU

– San Luis Obispo County has added over 106 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, according to data from the San Luis Obispo County Health Department, representing a significant decline in new daily cases since a recent peak in late August. Currently there are 38 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 28,455 in SLO County. The county reports 27,111 people have recovered from the virus.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

