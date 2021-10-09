COVID-19 update: Case average on the decline in SLO County

38 patients currently in the ICU

– San Luis Obispo County has added over 106 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, according to data from the San Luis Obispo County Health Department, representing a significant decline in new daily cases since a recent peak in late August. Currently there are 38 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 28,455 in SLO County. The county reports 27,111 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for the latest detailed statistics.

Today, San Luis Obispo Public Health reported an additional 106 cases of COVID-19 since our last report on Tuesday. While case counts are down, the virus is still spreading in out community. #StaySafe — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) October 8, 2021

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

