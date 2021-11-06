COVID-19 update: Case rate up slightly in SLO County

Eight patients currently in the ICU

– San Luis Obispo County has added 271 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, according to data from the San Luis Obispo County Health Department, representing a slight increase in new daily cases since mid-October. Currently, there are eight patients with COVID-19 in the ICU. Hospitalizations and the number of ICU patients have also increased in the past month.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 29,632 in SLO County. The county reports 28,961 people have recovered from the virus.

This week the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to children ages 5 and up:

Vaccine appts for children ages 5-11 are now available on https://t.co/TKIdCe3Got! Appointments at Public Health clinics will be available beginning November 15. You can also get your vaccine at your local pharmacy or pediatrician. More at https://t.co/PoMmh99diy. 💪🩹 pic.twitter.com/bH4PZylQUM — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) November 4, 2021

Click here for the latest detailed statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

