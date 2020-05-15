COVID-19 Update: County adds five more cases

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 237 total reported cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday evening, five more than yesterday. 188 people have recovered from the virus. 45 are currently recovering at home, three are hospitalized with two in the ICU. Click here to see detailed case statistics.

The County Health Department has been going live on their Facebook page between 3 and 3:15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to provide updates on the shutdowns and latest data.

San Luis Obispo County has pivoted to use the State’s Resilience Roadmap to ensure that the county can adapt and reopen together as quickly and safely as possible under the state’s order. Counties that have met the readiness criteria prescribed by the California Department of Public Health can open additional businesses as outlined on the County Variance page.

On May 8, SLO County Health Officer, Dr. Borenstein submitted an attestation document outlining SLO County readiness to open additional businesses within Stage 2.

For the most up-to-date information regarding the county’s reopening, click here.

Share this post!



Related