COVID-19 Update: County attributes additional death to virus 

September 17, 2020

–The San Luis Obispo County Health Agency has announced that an additional death has been attributed to the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 27. The person was reportedly in their 80s with underlying health conditions.

The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 3,316. The county reports 3,091 people have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 196 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. There are 183 people currently recovering at home.

County requests public feedback

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here. 

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.



