COVID-19 Update: County releases ethnic, occupational case data

19th death reported

–San Luis Obispo County reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and on Monday and Tuesday, collectively. 56 on Saturday, 35 on Sunday, 32 on Monday, and 9 on Tuesday.

For the first time, the county is releasing additional date regarding the positive cases, including their ethnicity and occupations. See images above and below:

There are currently 450 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. That compares with June 1 when the county reported just 17 active cases. Nineteen people have now died with the virus. The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 2,571.

The county reports 2097 people have recovered from the virus, 430 are currently recovering at home. Click here for the latest statistics.

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

