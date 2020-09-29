COVID-19 Update: County reports 2 new deaths attributed to virus

–The San Luis Obispo County Health Department has reported 2 more deaths that they attribute to the COVID-19 virus, bringing the county’s number of COVID-19 deaths to 31. One was in their 60s and one was in their 90s. Both had underlying medical conditions, according to the health department. 15 additional positive cases were added, bringing the total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March to 3,612. The county reports 3,360 people have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 221 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. There are 214 people currently recovering at home.

Click here for the latest detailed statistics.

The county recently lifted restrictions on visitation at skilled nursing facilities. The county also reports it expects the state will move the county from Tier 1-purple to Tier 2-red. Here’s what it will take to move into the red tier of the state’s blueprint.

County requests public feedback

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

