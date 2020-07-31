COVID-19 Update: County’s COVID-19 deaths rise to 15

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported today that an additional SLO County resident has died due to COVID-19, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths in SLO County to 15.

The individual was vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness because they were over 100 years old and lived at a congregate care facility that is experiencing an outbreak. They were not hospitalized.

The County Public Health Department is working with the facility to stop the spread of infection and lessen the impact of the outbreak.

“We have sadly lost yet another valued member of our community here in SLO County,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Our older neighbors who live in congregate settings are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Each of us can do our part to break the chain of infection before it reaches the most vulnerable among us. Wear a face-covering in public and stay six feet apart from others.”

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,783 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, most of whom have recovered.

All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 — in part because it travels through the community and in some cases reaches the most vulnerable residents.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

