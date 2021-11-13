COVID-19 Update: Daily case numbers on the decline

No new deaths reported this week due to COVID-19

– San Luis Obispo County has added 207 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, according to data from the San Luis Obispo County Health Department, representing a slight decrease in new daily cases since last week. Currently, there are five patients with COVID-19 in the ICU. Hospitalizations and the number of ICU patients have also slightly decreased this week.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 29,849 in SLO County. The county reports 29,199 people have recovered from the virus.

Since June 15, 2021, SLO County residents who are not fully vaccinated have now made up 78-percent of new cases and 73-percent of deaths.

Click here for the latest detailed statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

