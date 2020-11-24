Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 24, 2020
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » COVID-19 update: Nearly 800 active cases recorded Monday
  • Follow Us!

COVID-19 update: Nearly 800 active cases recorded Monday 

Posted: 8:24 am, November 24, 2020 by News Staff

–San Luis Obispo County added 204 coronavirus cases since Friday and broke the active case record with 791 cases as of Monday afternoon.

The county added 93 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 36 on Sunday, and 75 on Monday. A total of 5,811 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March.

The county remains in the state’s most restrictive, ‘Purple Tier.’

To view detailed statistics, click here. 

To learn more about the restrictions and how they apply to San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Californians must now wear face coverings when they are outside of the home unless an exemption applies. The California Department of Public Health has issued revised mask guidanceClick here to view the guidance and exemptions. 

State and county authorities urge all residents to take protective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19: wear a face-covering in public, maintain six feet of distance from others outside your household, stay in SLO County, avoid traveling outside of the county, and wash your hands frequently.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

 



Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.