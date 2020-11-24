COVID-19 update: Nearly 800 active cases recorded Monday

–San Luis Obispo County added 204 coronavirus cases since Friday and broke the active case record with 791 cases as of Monday afternoon.

The county added 93 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 36 on Sunday, and 75 on Monday. A total of 5,811 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March.

The county remains in the state’s most restrictive, ‘Purple Tier.’

Californians must now wear face coverings when they are outside of the home unless an exemption applies. The California Department of Public Health has issued revised mask guidance. Click here to view the guidance and exemptions.

State and county authorities urge all residents to take protective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19: wear a face-covering in public, maintain six feet of distance from others outside your household, stay in SLO County, avoid traveling outside of the county, and wash your hands frequently.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

#repost @capublichealth This weekend, remember to keep your distance and wear a face covering when leaving the house. It's up to all of us to keep California healthy by slowing the spread of #COVID19. #YourActionsSaveLives pic.twitter.com/xisxm0jDqx — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) November 22, 2020

