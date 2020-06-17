COVID-19 Update: Nine cases added Tuesday

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 356 total reported cases of COVID-19, adding nine on Tuesday, with numbers reported as of 1:30 p.m. The county reports 295 people have recovered from the virus, 56 are currently recovering at home, four are hospitalized, two are in the ICU. The county reports 60 active cases. Click here for the latest statistics.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

Click here to see detailed information about reopening.

Note: Case counts are updated once daily, Monday-Friday. Data posted each day are always preliminary and subject to change as individual case investigations are completed. Confirmed cases and detailed statistics page is not being updated on Saturdays and Sundays by the county.

