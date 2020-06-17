Paso Robles News|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » COVID-19 Update: Nine cases added Tuesday
  • Follow Us!

COVID-19 Update: Nine cases added Tuesday 

Posted: 1:45 am, June 17, 2020 by News Staff

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 356 total reported cases of COVID-19, adding nine on Tuesday, with numbers reported as of 1:30 p.m. The county reports 295 people have recovered from the virus, 56 are currently recovering at home, four are hospitalized, two are in the ICU. The county reports 60 active cases. Click here for the latest statistics.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

Click here to see detailed information about reopening. 

Note: Case counts are updated once daily, Monday-Friday. Data posted each day are always preliminary and subject to change as individual case investigations are completed. Confirmed cases and detailed statistics page is not being updated on Saturdays and Sundays by the county. 

 

Related stories:

County officials confirm COVID-19 outbreak at SLO Residential Care Facility

SLO County identifies sources of COVID-19 surge in cases this weekend 

County announces new COVD-19 testing locations in Oceano and Cambria

 



Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.