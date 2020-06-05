COVID-19 update: Nine new cases added Thursday

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 288 total reported cases of COVID-19, adding nine more on Thursday. The county reports 259 people have recovered from the virus, 24 are currently recovering at home, four are hospitalized, three are in the ICU. The county reports 28 active cases. Click here for the latest statistics.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

The county is now in “Stage 2” of reopening efforts. Click here to see detailed information about reopening.

