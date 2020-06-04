COVID-19 Update: One new cases added Tuesday, 22 active cases in total 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 4, 2020
Posted: 2:35 am, June 4, 2020 by News Staff

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 279 total reported cases of COVID-19, adding one on Wednesday. The county reports 256 people have recovered from the virus, 18 are currently recovering at home, four are hospitalized, three are in the ICU. The county reports 22 active cases. Click here for the latest statistics.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

The county is now in “Stage 2” of reopening efforts. Click here to see detailed information about reopening. 



