COVID-19 Update: Phased reopening underway, three cases added Friday, three recoveries

Phased reopening update

–San Luis Obispo County has pivoted to use the State’s Resilience Roadmap to ensure that the county can adapt and reopen together as quickly and safely as possible under the state’s order. The state has moved a number of areas into early stage 2.

Before reopening, all facilities must do the following, (the state is also providing additional industry-specific reopening guidance):

Perform a risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan.

Train employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Implement individual control measures and screenings.

Implement disinfecting protocols.

Implement physical distancing guidelines.

Categories permitted to reopen while following state guidelines:

Curbside retail

Supply chains supporting retail

Childcare for those outside of the essential workforce

Office-based businesses

Landscaping

Car washes

Outdoor museums/open gallery spaces

Pet grooming

All businesses already allowed to operate can continue to do so. More information and guidance for these types of businesses can be found here. Businesses are not required to open, and telework is still strongly encouraged. Restaurants and other business sectors can find new State Guidance for reopening here.

A message about reopening from the Paso Robles City Manager

City Manager Tom Frutchey explains that City Council is considering the adoption of a recovery and reopening approach that moves the community forward; an approach that features a “comprehensive community education and engagement campaign along with fair compliance components.” To learn more watch the video and review the Staff Report for the May 19 City Council meeting that will be available at www.prcity.com.

Three new cases added Friday, three more recoveries

The County of San Luis Obispo now has 240 total reported cases of COVID-19 as of Friday evening, three more than yesterday. 191 people have recovered from the virus. 46 are currently recovering at home, two are hospitalized with two in the ICU. One person has died from the virus. Click here to see detailed case statistics.

