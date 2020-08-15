COVID-19 Update: Record 115 cases reported Friday



–The County of San Luis Obispo recorded 115 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 36 of which are from the community. The other 79 cases are related to the outbreak at the California Men’s Colony (CMC), according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Public health officials say they are working closely with the CMC leadership team to manage the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. Cases at CMC are reportedly not counted in the calculations for state metrics for the county.

The current total number of active cases is 440. 18 people have died with the virus. 22 people are hospitalized with 5 in the ICU.

As of today, a total of 2,439 SLO County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, most of whom are recovered.

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

