COVID-19 Update: Seven more deaths reported over the weekend, 512 new cases

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 512 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. The county added 191 cases on Saturday, 170 on Sunday, and 151 on Monday. Active coronavirus cases in the county are currently at 2,524.

The county has now recorded a total of 15,614 cases since the pandemic began. Currently, 50 people are hospitalized, with 10 in the ICU.

The county reported an additional seven deaths that they attribute to the virus over the weekend. The deceased were ranging in age from 50 to 85 and up. Locally, a total of 135 people have died due to the virus.

Sadly, today we report that 7 more local community members between the ages of 50 and 100 have died of COVID-19. Our hearts go out to those who lost their life to this virus as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today. (1/2) — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) January 18, 2021

