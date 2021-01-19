COVID-19 Update: Seven more deaths reported over the weekend, 512 new cases 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Posted: 4:31 pm, January 18, 2021 by News Staff

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 512 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. The county added 191 cases on Saturday, 170 on Sunday, and 151 on Monday. Active coronavirus cases in the county are currently at 2,524.

The county has now recorded a total of 15,614 cases since the pandemic began. Currently, 50 people are hospitalized, with 10 in the ICU.

The county reported an additional seven deaths that they attribute to the virus over the weekend. The deceased were ranging in age from 50 to 85 and up. Locally, a total of 135 people have died due to the virus.

