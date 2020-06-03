COVID-19 Update: Seven new cases added Tuesday, 21 active cases in total

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 278 total reported cases of COVID-19, adding seven on Tuesday. The county reports 256 people have recovered from the virus, 17 are currently recovering at home, four are hospitalized, three are in the ICU. Click here for the latest statistics. The county reports 21 active cases.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

The county is now in “Stage 2” of reopening efforts. Click here to see detailed information about reopening.

