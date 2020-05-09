COVID-19 Update: SLO County adds one more case, one more recovery Friday

–One new COVID-19 case was reported in San Luis Obispo County as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 212. Four people remain in the hospital, and two are in intensive care. One person in the county has died from the virus. 168 people have recovered.

Distribution of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County Paso Robles reported COVID-19 cases: 76

Atascadero reported COVID-19 cases: 34

Arroyo Grande reported COVID-19 cases: 19

Nipomo reported COVID-19 cases: 16

City of San Luis Obispo reported COVID-19 cases: 17

Templeton reported COVID-19 cases: 7

San Miguel reported COVID-19: 8

Pismo Beach reported COVID-19 cases: 7

Morro Bay reported COVID-19 cases: 6

CA Men’s colony – 11

Other San Luis Obispo County reported COVID-19 cases: 11 Ages of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County Age 0-17 years old – 15

Age 18-49 years old – 94

Age 50 – 64 years – 60

Age 65 and older – 43 Cases of COVID-19 by status in San Luis Obispo County At home – 39

Hospitalized – 4

Recovered – 168

Deaths – 1 Source of transmission of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County Travel related transmission – 49

Known person-to-person transmission – 93

Community-acquired transmission – 70

Unknown – 0

Governor issues executive order on extending deadlines impacted by COVID-19

–Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order that extends some critical deadlines that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive order extends deadlines for certification requirements for public school project inspectors who previously passed an initial evaluation, as well as Certified Access Specialists who ensure compliance with disability access in properties and businesses. The order also gives the State Fire Marshal 60 days to publish lists of building materials requirements and registration renewals for flame-retardant fabrics and applications.

Additionally, the order extends for 60 days the expiration dates for notaries public whose commissions are set to expire. The order also makes it clear that notaries public can use an expired Department of Motor Vehicle driver’s license or identification card to confirm identification, consistent with prior action that extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Also, the order enhances public safety by allowing retired peace officers to temporarily be reemployed for up to a year if they left the agency in good standing. It also authorizes remote reporting under the Sex Offender Registration Act consistent with state public health guidance. This will help facilitate reporting that otherwise may not be occurring or not occurring in a manner that protects law enforcement personnel and registrants.

Finally, the order extends by 60 days certain procedural deadlines of the Department of Industrial Relations, including the deadline for workers to file wage claims with the Labor Commissioner; the deadline for employers to appeal Cal/OSHA citations; and the deadline for Workers’ Compensation Administrative Law Judges to issue decisions.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here. Learn more about the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts here.

Visit covid19.ca.gov for critical steps Californians can take to stay healthy, and resources available to those impacted by the outbreak.

Governor issues executive order to mail every registered voter a ballot ahead of the November General Election

–Governor Gavin Newsom Friday signed an executive order that requires that each county’s elections officials send vote-by-mail ballots for the November 3, 2020 General Election to all registered voters. Californians who may need access to in-person voting opportunities – including individuals with disabilities, individuals who speak languages other than English, individuals experiencing homelessness, and others – will still be able to access in-person voting opportunities.

“Elections and the right to vote are foundational to our democracy,” said Governor Newsom. “No Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote. Mail-in ballots aren’t a perfect solution for every person, and I look forward to our public health experts and the Secretary of State’s and the Legislature’s continued partnership to create safer in-person opportunities for Californians who aren’t able to vote by mail.”

The administration says it will continue to work with the Legislature and the Secretary of State to determine how requirements for in-person voting opportunities and other details of the November election will be implemented, while preserving public health and giving county elections officials needed flexibility. If by May 30, 2020 counties do not yet have clarity for in-person voting opportunities and other details of the November election, it may be necessary to issue a further executive order addressing these issues.

“California will not force voters to choose between protecting their health and exercising their right to vote. I thank Governor Newsom for taking decisive action now, to preserve voting rights and provide sufficient time to properly prepare for the General Election,” said Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “Today we become the first state in the nation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by mailing every registered voter a ballot. We are meeting our obligation to provide an accessible, secure, and safe election this November. Sending every registered voter a ballot by mail is smart policy and absolutely the right thing to do during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Today’s executive order is a critical first step to ensuring California’s November 2020 election is safe and accessible,” said Jonathan Mehta Stein, Executive Director of California Common Cause.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here and a copy can be found here.

Latest COVID-19 news updates

Share this post!