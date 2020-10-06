COVID-19 Update: SLO County reports 57 new cases added over weekend

–San Luis Obispo County reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 18 cases on Sunday, and 17 on Saturday for a total of 57 cases since last Friday. Active cases are down, at 197 in the county. There are 193 people currently recovering at home.

The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 3,742. The county reports 3,513 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for the latest detailed statistics.

County requests public feedback

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

Halloween is just around the corner. UC Davis Health put together this short video about how you can celebrate safely this year. Lets all have a safe and fun Halloween. #SLOtheSpread https://t.co/AqoXUBWRoi — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) October 5, 2020

COVID-19 spreads from person-to-person so it’s important to clean when sharing a home with a sick family member. #SLOtheSpread #SLOCounty #SafetyTips pic.twitter.com/GnndjueKbn — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) September 26, 2020

