COVID-19: SLO County will not be moving into Red Tier despite decline in cases

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported a total of 311 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend since the last update Thursday. There continues to be an apparent downward trend in new daily cases. The county reported 88 new cases on Tuesday, 19 on Monday, 99 on Sunday, and 67 on Saturday, and 38 on Friday. Unfortunately, the county also reported an additional 5 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus in the county to 210.

Despite declining cases, San Luis Obispo County will not move forward to the “Red Tier,” for reopening this week, according to the San Luis Obispo County Health Department. Test positivity has increased among more vulnerable groups, which is why the county will not be moving into a less restrictive tier.

Sadly, today we report 311 more #COVID19 cases and 5 more deaths since Thursday’s update. Our hearts go out to those who lost their life as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today. #SLOTheSpread #StopTheSurge #MaskUp #KeepYourDistance https://t.co/z5B1y95F9D — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) February 16, 2021

While #SLOCounty will not move forward to the Red Tier this week, our COVID-19 case rate continues to decline. Unfortunately, our test positivity rate has increased among more vulnerable groups, which is why we are not moving forward. https://t.co/QkqHTagnJq — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) February 16, 2021

We continue to work hard to improve test positivity across SLO County and among more vulnerable communities here, but we need your help to slow the spread of this disease even further so we can move to the Red Tier and enjoy even more activities here in our county. #TierTuesday — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) February 16, 2021

The county of San Luis Obispo has now recorded a total of 19,210 cases. Currently, 26 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with eight in the ICU.

The county health department is now providing weekly updates regarding vaccine appointments. Click here to make a reservation.

Some locations other than the county public health sites can also give the vaccine, such as local Albertson’s pharmacies. Vaccination opportunities can be viewed on the county website at: https://www.recoverslo.org/en/vaccine-registration.aspx#Other-vaccine-opportunities.

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

