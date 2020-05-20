COVID-19 Update: Supervisors vote to encourage county reopening application

–San Luis Obispo County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday morning to encourage County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein to submit an application to move forward with Governor Gavin Newsom’s new plan for reopening. On Monday, the governor outlined new guidelines for counties to qualify for reopening. The new guidelines change the metrics which make it easier for many counties, including San Luis Obispo County, to meet the governor’s new standards.

Dr. Borenstein obtained the new form from the state and is submitting the application. If it’s approved, the county will move into Stage 2 under the new variance criteria that may include opening retail stores, sit-inside restaurants, and schools with some modifications.

The supervisors are optimistic the state may upgrade the county’s status to Stage 2 within a few days.

One case added Tuesday

The County of San Luis Obispo now has 247 total reported cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, up one from Monday. 213 people have recovered from the virus, six more than Monday. 30 are currently recovering at home, three are hospitalized with two in the ICU. One person has died from the virus. Click here to see detailed case statistics.

–The county’s COVID-19 news briefing on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, is canceled. The Wednesday and Friday 3:15 p.m. briefing schedule will resume the rest of next week.

Beginning June 1, the 3:15 p.m. news briefings will be held on Mondays and Fridays only. If an emergent need arises, and a news briefing becomes necessary, the county will distribute a media advisory to media outlets with specific, timely information.

Please see the upcoming schedule below for clarity.

SLO County COVID-19 Briefing Schedule:

• Wednesday, May 20 – 3:15 p.m.

• Friday, May 22 – 3:15 p.m.

• Monday, May 25 – 3:15 p.m. – Canceled (Memorial Day)

• Wednesday, May 27 – 3:15 p.m.

• Friday, May 29 – 3:15 p.m.

Beginning June 1, 2020:

Mondays and Fridays – 3:15 p.m. until further notice.

Watch: https://www.facebook.com/SLOpublichealth.org/

Viewers are not required to log into Facebook to watch with the link above. Submit questions in advance: jic-pio@co.slo.ca.us.

If unable to attend in person, send questions to email address above in advance. Questions must be received before noon on the day of the briefing.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County: Visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends for questions related to COVID-19.

