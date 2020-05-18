COVID-19 Update: Three more cases added over weekend, ten more recoveries

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 243 total reported cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon, adding three cases on Saturday and zero on Sunday. 201 people have recovered from the virus. 39 are currently recovering at home, two are hospitalized with two in the ICU. One person has died from the virus. Click here to see detailed case statistics.

Phased re-opening is underway. All businesses already allowed to operate can continue to do so. More information and guidance for these types of businesses can be found here. Businesses are not required to open, and telework is still strongly encouraged. Restaurants and other business sectors can find new State Guidance for reopening here.

Share this post!



Related