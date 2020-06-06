COVID-19 Update: Three new cases added, five now in the hospital, 3 in ICU

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 291 total reported cases of COVID-19. The county reports 262 people have recovered from the virus, 23 are currently recovering at home, five are hospitalized, three are in the ICU. Click here for the latest statistics.

The county COVID-19 statistics will now only be available Mon-Fri, instead of seven days a week.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

The county is now in “Stage 2” of reopening efforts. Click here to see detailed information about reopening.

Share this post!

email

Related