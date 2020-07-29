COVID-19 Update: Twelfth county residents dies due to virus

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported today that a twelfth SLO County resident has died due to COVID-19. The individual was vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness because they were in their 80s. The community member lived at Vineyard Hills Health Center, a skilled nursing facility in Templeton that is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 among residents and staff. Four residents and one former resident of the facility have died due to COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The County Public Health Department is continuing to work with Compass Health to stop the spread of infection and prevent a larger outbreak. Those who are sick are isolated as ongoing testing and strong infection control measures continue.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family as we mourn this loss,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Each of us plays a role in preventing outbreaks in SLO County. Every time we make the choice to take precautions like wearing a face-covering in public and maintaining six feet of distance from others, we help stop the virus from spreading and infecting our most vulnerable community members.”

As of today, 1,710 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, most of whom have recovered.

All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19—in part because it travels through the community and in some cases reaches the most vulnerable residents.

