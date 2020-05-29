COVID-19 Update: Two cases added Thursday, four now in ICU

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 268 total reported cases of COVID-19, adding two as of Thursday afternoon. The county reports 243 people have recovered from the virus, 20 are currently recovering at home, four are hospitalized, and all four are now in the ICU.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

The county is now in “Stage 2” of reopening efforts. Click here to see detailed information about reopening.

