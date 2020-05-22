COVID-19 Update: Two cases added Thursday, one more recovery

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 251 total reported cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, up two from Wednesday. 223 people have recovered from the virus, six more than Monday. 24 are currently recovering at home, three are hospitalized with two in the ICU. One person has died from the virus. Click here to see detailed case statistics.

–The county’s COVID-19 news briefing on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, is canceled. The Wednesday and Friday 3:15 p.m. briefing schedule will resume the rest of next week.

Beginning June 1, the 3:15 p.m. news briefings will be held on Mondays and Fridays only. If an emergent need arises, and a news briefing becomes necessary, the county will distribute a media advisory to media outlets with specific, timely information.

Please see the upcoming schedule below for clarity.

SLO County COVID-19 Briefing Schedule:

• Wednesday, May 20 – 3:15 p.m.

• Friday, May 22 – 3:15 p.m.

• Monday, May 25 – 3:15 p.m. – Canceled (Memorial Day)

• Wednesday, May 27 – 3:15 p.m.

• Friday, May 29 – 3:15 p.m.

Beginning June 1, 2020:

Mondays and Fridays – 3:15 p.m. until further notice.

Watch: https://www.facebook.com/SLOpublichealth.org/

