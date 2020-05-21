COVID-19 Update: Two more cases added, nine more recoveries

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 249 total reported cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, adding two cases since Monday. 222 people have recovered from the virus. 23 are currently recovering at home, three are hospitalized with two in the ICU. One person has died from the virus. Click here to see detailed case statistics.

In-store retail shopping and in-restaurant dining are now open in the county. Wineries, bars, and breweries that do not serve food are still not allowed to open. Restaurants and other business sectors can find new State Guidance for reopening here.

The county is adding pop-up testing sites at various locations beginning June 1. County residents who have not been tested are encouraged to do so if they suspect they may have been exposed to COVID-19. No symptoms are necessary to be tested. Information about testing sites is found here.

