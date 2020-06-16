COVID-19: Updated guidance on activities protected by First Amendment

-The State Public Health Department recently released updated guidance for activities protected by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, including places of worship, religious services and cultural ceremonies, and other constitutionally protected activities, such as the right to protest.

These activities that take place outdoors no longer have an attendance cap as long as strict physical distancing measures are in place.

In a recent press release, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein said, “Exercising our right to peacefully protest and attend church is an inherent American value. However, let’s all remember the health and safety precautions we each need to take to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

While the new State guidance lifts attendance caps for outdoor First Amendment activities, the number of individuals attending an indoor religious service or protest is still capped at 100 people or 25 percent of a building’s capacity, whichever is less. Strict physical distancing policies should also be in place.

This new State guidance replaces guidance issued in May and does not obligate places of worship to resume in-person activity. It is strongly recommended that places of worship continue to facilitate remote services and other related activities for those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 including older adults and those with co-morbidities.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Less common symptoms include fatigue, body aches, chills, sore throat, and may include runny nose or diarrhea.

Older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Anyone with these symptoms should get tested at one of the many no-cost testing sites throughout the County. To find out more about how to get tested visit: emergencySLO.org/testing.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903 or the staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

