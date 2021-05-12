COVID-19 vaccine now available for SLO County residents age 12-15

Appointments available at county community clinics and local pharmacies

—San Luis Obispo County residents age 12 and older can now get vaccinated against COVID-19. Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended making Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine available to those ages 12 to 15, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s expansion of the vaccine’s existing emergency use authorization to include this age group. The vaccine was previously available to those age 16 and older.

“This safe, effective vaccine offers powerful protection from COVID-19 and, especially for young people, can help lift the weight of worrying about spreading the illness to others,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “This important step comes at the perfect time for our youth to safely enjoy their summer and take part in so many of the activities they love.”

This authorization follows a large-scale clinical trial with volunteers age 12 to 15, which demonstrated the two-shot vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19. Adolescents in the trial experienced the same mild side effects as many adults did during clinical trials: arm soreness, fatigue, fever, or chills, lasting a day or two.

The vaccine is available at county community clinics and local pharmacies. County clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo welcome walk-ins during regular open hours, and families are welcome to attend appointments together. Those under age 18 must have an accompanying parent or guardian with them to receive their vaccine.

“Parents, I encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity to protect your children from COVID-19,” said Dr. Borenstein. “If you have questions about the vaccine, your pediatrician is a great resource for getting the answers you need.”

The county’s large-scale vaccine clinics will close on June 4. Those who get their first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine series this Friday, May 14 may get their second dose at the same clinic on June 4, or after that at a Public Health clinic or local pharmacy. The County will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines at no cost through mobile clinics and regular Public Health clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, and Grover Beach.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or www.VaccineFinder.org. Appointments for age 12-15 will be available in My Turn on May 13 at 8 a.m. For assistance, call the CA COVID-19 hotline at (833) 422-4255 or San Luis Obispo County’s Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444.

