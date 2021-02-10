COVID-19: Virus has taken 200 lives in San Luis Obispo County

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported today that 200 SLO County community members have died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county has confirmed that 118 local community members died due to COVID-19 since the start of the New Year. This grim announcement comes just over a month after the county reported that 100 community members had died due to COVID-19.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends who are grieving the loss of a loved one,” said Dr. County Health Officer Penny Borenstein. “These are 200 individuals in our county who lost their lives from a preventable disease. I ask of you, as I always do, to not ease up on the gas pedal at this point. We have a vaccine, but supply is limited. Wear your mask, keep your distance, limit indoor social gatherings to your social bubble and help stop the COVID-19 deaths in our county.”

The vaccine has brought a sign of hope of ending this pandemic, but the pandemic is still here, and the virus is still spreading. Today’s milestone is a somber reminder that the virus is still tragically affecting our community. Of the 200 people who have passed away, 102 were community members over the age of 85. Additionally, 74 deaths were from community members ages 65 to 84. The focus remains on vaccinating these most vulnerable community members first.

To date, Public Health has identified 18,788 positive cases across SLO County. Active cases currently stand at 1,205. Currently, 33 community members are in the hospital being treated for COVID-19, with 6 of those individuals being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to County health officials, 22 additional community members are likely to have died from COVID-19, but local health officials have not yet confirmed whether those deaths were in fact caused by COVID-19.

