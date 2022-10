‘Cowgirl Christmas’ craft show coming to event center in November

Two-day event features over 100 western vendors, artisans

– The Cowgirl Christmas craft show will celebrate its 20th year on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26 at the Paso Robles Event Center. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. This popular local show includes over 100 western vendors and artisans in one place, just in time for holiday shopping.

Vendors include:

3J Photos & Glass Vintage Birdfeeders

A Kiss Of Confidence

A Spice Above – CA

Author Jenna Elizabeth Johnson

Bexx’s Bling

Bling me

Books & Crown Publisher

CC Bling

Chain Reaction

Chubby Cheeks BBQ

Combat Daisy

Connie Marie Ramos

Copper & Lace

Couleur de la vie

Crazy Ladies Crafts

Cyndis Sheep Shack

Damsel in Defense

Double 3 Leather Co

Duncan Ranch Art

Hambly Farms

Handcrafted Accents

Hearts for Hounds

Heavenly Butterfly Bakery, LLC

I love Books & Bows

Irish Oaks Ranch Inc

Jamz Creations

JDs Barkilicious

Jerky Hut

Jewelnanza & Longhorn Legacy

John’s Custom Flags

Julietta’s Natural

KB’s Earrings

Kristalized Custom Creations

La Bella Olives

Life Designs

Life. Hanging Choices with Arbonne

Liquid Courage Designs

Linda Nowlen & Sarah Nowlen Borland

Long Board Cowboys

Lost & Foundry

Lutume

Lucky Lucky Studios

Mary Kay

Mehlenbachers Taffy

Mel’s Twisted Creations

My Little Bootique

Mudflat Mercantile

Oh Shirt and more

Oh SLO Good!

Ornamental Deesigns

Owl Feathers

Paicines Wild One

Paso Designs

Penny’s Gems

Peruvian Imports

Photography by Jimmy de

REK Inc

Roan & Co

R & T Productions/Chinook Handmade

Ris C Handmade

Robyn Burgess Metal Art

Ruby B

Rustic Desires

Scentsy

Simply Paso Handcrafted

Splash Calligraphy & Designs

Southern Belle Boutique

Sunkissed Co

T and Pearls

Taddo’s Tallow

The Groves on 41

The Body Bean

The Material Girls

Three old Girls Handmade Soap

Tucks. Trailer. Trash

Tupperware

Twisted Twig Art Studio

Watkins

Woody Worx

Woven

Yorgos Wood Works

For more information, click here or email: cowgirlchristmas@gmail.com.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related