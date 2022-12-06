Coworking space expansion grand opening set for Dec. 15

Grand opening celebration, ribbon cutting planned at 5:30 p.m.

– The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting of the Bridgeworks Coworking expansion will take place on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, located at 6907 El Camino Real.

Responding to market demand, the Atascadero Chamber constructed additional office spaces to match business startups, entrepreneurs, family-run shops, and people seeking a professional work environment with an office setting and an assortment of amenities.

The coworking concept began in 2016 when a survey was sent to chamber members whose responses indicated that such a space would attract economic development in Atascadero.

In 2018, the chamber’s current site was specifically chosen so that a coworking space could be established downtown. In 2019, the chamber received a $15,000 grant from Pacific Premier Bank in support of the project. In the summer of 2020, the decision to expand Bridgeworks’ footprint was made and funding was secured via grants from SLO County, the City of Atascadero, Pacific Western Bank, Pacific Premier Bank, and an anonymous donor.

Maria Kelly, Owner of MMKelly Consulting LLC, and past chair of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce board of directors, has been active in the development of Bridgeworks since January 2018 and currently serves in an oversight capacity.

“What’s been so exciting about Bridgeworks is that the concept has been proof tested via the Covid-19 pandemic and is an asset to emerging Atascadero businesses,” Kelly said, “The space supports small businesses or satellite employees who bring a level of professionalism and expertise into one space and is becoming a community network. It is good for them individually and good for all businesses. It is exciting when one of the businesses outgrows Bridgeworks! Knowing that we are growing, supporting, sustaining businesses via Bridgeworks is something the community can and should be proud of.”

The office space offers a mix of private offices, team rooms, open coworking space, dedicated desks, meeting rooms, secure and encrypted Wi-Fi, work booths, lounge areas, a kitchen, and fun, enlightening events for the business community.

Sarah Cogan, owner of Sarah Cogan Compliance & Consulting, is leasing an office to take advantage of modern amenities and networking opportunities while freeing up space in her home. “Bridgeworks is the perfect next step from a home office to my own office. The all-inclusive lease with low fixed costs and no maintenance provide a space that will help me maintain a healthy work-life balance, be around fellow business owners, and have a direct connection to the chamber.”

“Downtown Atascadero has traditionally been the place of choice for many attorneys, medical offices, and other entities that provide services for the community,” said Josh Cross, chamber president/CEO, “But over the last couple of years, Atascadero has experienced a renewed dynamism, bringing new entrepreneurial energy to the area. Bridgeworks is designed to support a happy mix of professionals and entrepreneurs with diverse backgrounds so they can grow and thrive.”

Visit https://www.atascaderochamber.org/bridgeworks to learn more or to reserve a space.

