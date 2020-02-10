Cracow Duo to star in benefit concert for Paderewski Festival

–The first event of the 2020 Paderewski Festival season is a benefit concert performed by the world-famous Cracow Duo – cellist Jan Kalinowski and pianist Marek Szlezer – to be held on Saturday afternoon, March 21, 2020 at the stunning hilltop residence of Marilyn and Ken Riding.

Described by the Strad Magazine as having “an arresting quality to their playing that gives life to music,” the Cracow Duo has toured throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America, performing at such prestigious venues as Carnegie Hall in New York City, Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Salle Cortot in Paris, St. Martin-in-the-Fields in London, and Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

For their appearance in Paso Robles, the Cracow Duo has selected a program that includes Chopin’s youthful and vigorous Introduction and Polonaise brillante for cello and piano, as well as charming salon pieces by Ignacy Jan Paderewski and his friend, Zygmunt Stojowski, who visited Paderewski in Paso Robles during the 1920s and 1930s. The Cracow Duo fundraiser will also present works by Aleksander Tansman and Astor Piazzolla, bringing a mid-twentieth century Polish-French accent and a dash of Argentinian tango flair to their well-rounded selections.

Wine and cheese reception and self-guided art tour begins at 2 p.m.; concert to start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Admission is $60 per person and all proceeds, including those from a live auction, will benefit the 2020 Paderewski Festival taking place in Paso Robles on Nov. 5-8. Directions to the Riding residence will be provided once reservations are confirmed.

For tickets and information about the 501c3 Paderewski Festival in Paso Robles, please visit www.paderewskifest.com or call Marjorie Hamon at 805-441-5144. To learn more about the Cracow Duo, please go to cracowduo.com.

