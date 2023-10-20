Craft a Christmas garland with the Paso Robles City Library

Craft activity suitable for beginners and intermediate crafters

– The Paso Robles Library has announced that the next library adult craft will feature a Christmas garland. This program offers a valuable opportunity for individuals aged 16 and above to enhance their crafting abilities by engaging in creative projects.

Crafters looking to participate in this event should register between Nov. 3 and Nov. 17. The supply pick-up event is scheduled for Dec. 6, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the Paso Robles City Library Conference Room. During this session, registered participants will receive both instruction and the necessary supplies to create a felt Christmas garland. The craft project focuses on simple sewing techniques, making it suitable for individuals ranging from beginners to those with intermediate crafting skills.

Registration for the event with a Paso Robles Library Card is required. Click here to register.

The library is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information about the event, as well as other library services and events, visit the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages or prcity.com/library.

