Craft a felt bluebird with the Paso Robles City Library

Registration period for this event runs from Apr. 5 to Apr. 19

– Crafting enthusiasts are invited to join the Paso Robles Library’s monthly craft series, Crafting with Adults, for an engaging session focused on creating Felt Bluebirds of Happiness. The registration period for this event runs from Apr. 5 to Apr. 19. The crafting event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will take place in the Library Conference Room.

The craft session offers attendees the opportunity to improve their crafting skills by engaging in a hands-on project. Participants will receive kits for the felt sewing project during the event. Led by designer Lisa Pay, attendees will utilize basic sewing and embroidery stitches to craft their own bluebird. The project incorporates hand sewing, applique, and embroidery techniques, resulting in an adult-friendly stuffed animal ideal for adding a touch of charm to spring or summer decor.

Due to limited space, interested individuals are encouraged to register promptly. Registration is mandatory for each participant and can be completed through the library’s website at https://www.prcity.com/246/Classes-Events. Please note that this event is open to individuals aged 16 and above.

Upon registration, participants will receive details about the pick-up event. Instructions and necessary supplies for the crafting project will be distributed on May 1. Attendees can work on their projects at home until Wednesday, June 5. Subsequently, participants are invited to return to the library to showcase their completed projects and collect the craft for June.

