Craft a holiday gnome with the Paso Robles Library

Scandinavian decoration sure to bring a smile

– Learn a new skill or improve crafting abilities with the Paso Robles City Library’s monthly craft series. In keeping with the December theme of “Hygge,” crafters at all skill levels will enjoy the challenge of creating a boy or girl holiday gnome using simple supplies such as socks and wooden balls. To participate, register before Dec. 8; once registered, participants will receive details about picking up the craft kit and the Zoom meetup on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 6-7 p.m.

Space is limited. Registration with library card is required for each participant. For ages 16+.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related