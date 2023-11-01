Craft a retro Christmas garland with the Paso Robles City Library

Felt sewing project will make the perfect gift

– Crafters will enjoy December’s retro felt Christmas garland craft with a modern twist. Use it to decorate a mantel or Christmas tree or give a special someone this unique gift. Using simple sewing techniques, this project is perfect for beginning through intermediate crafters.

Crafters should register with a Paso Robles Library card between Nov. 3 and 17 to participate in this event and pick up craft materials on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6-7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. Space is limited. For ages 16+. For more information, contact Karen at (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Share To Social Media