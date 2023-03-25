Craft a three-dimensional embroidered koi pond with the library

Embroidery techniques allow viewers to look into the ‘depths’ of the pond

– The Paso Robles City Library is offering a unique crafting opportunity for its May adult craft project. Participants will have the chance to create a three-dimensional embroidered koi pond, inspired by traditional designs found in China and Japan.

Crafters will use embroidery techniques to create layers of fabric on tulle, which will allow viewers to look into the depths of the pond as if observing an actual fishpond. The project is suitable for advanced beginners and intermediate-level crafters, who will need to use design, sewing, and embroidery skills to complete it.

To participate, interested individuals must register with a library card by Friday, April 14. Craft materials can be picked up on Wednesday, May 3, from 6-7 p.m. in the library conference room, where participants will also receive instructions on working with tulle. Light refreshments will be provided, and space is limited to individuals aged 16 and above.

For more information about the project, interested parties can call (805) 237-3870. The library is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, or for further information about the project, as well as other library services and events, visit the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages or prcity.com/library.

