Posted: 6:09 am, March 1, 2024 by News Staff

Craft an embroidered Lotería card at the library

Registration closes March 22 for April 3 crafting class

– The Paso Robles Library invites community members to enhance their crafting skills through the Crafting with Adults monthly series. The upcoming session focuses on creating an Embroidered Lotería Card.

Registration for the event opens on Mar. 8 and concludes on Mar. 22. The crafting session is scheduled for Apr. 3, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will take place in the Paso Robles Library Conference Room.

Participants will receive guidance and necessary materials to embroider their personalized Lotería card. All interested individuals, aged 16 and above, should register here.

 

