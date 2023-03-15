Paso Robles News|Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Crash near Paso Robles leaves one dead, two injured 

Posted: 8:27 am, March 15, 2023 by News Staff
crash near paso

Photo from Cal Fire.

Identities of those involved in the crash have not yet been released

– One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Paso Robles on Tuesday night, according to fire officials who responded to the incident.

On Tuesday night, fire officials responded to reports of a crash along Highway 101 near Wellsona Road in Paso Robles. The crash occurred at around 11:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, the fire officials found three people at the scene, and extrication was needed to get them out of the vehicle. Two of the individuals were transported to the hospital, while one person died at the scene.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Cal Fire posted the following tweet about the incident:

