Crash near Paso Robles leaves one dead, two injured

– One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Paso Robles on Tuesday night, according to fire officials who responded to the incident.

On Tuesday night, fire officials responded to reports of a crash along Highway 101 near Wellsona Road in Paso Robles. The crash occurred at around 11:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, the fire officials found three people at the scene, and extrication was needed to get them out of the vehicle. Two of the individuals were transported to the hospital, while one person died at the scene.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Cal Fire posted the following tweet about the incident:

Engine 30, Rescue 30, Paso City Fire responded to a traffic collision last night on HWY 101 near Paso Robles. Extrication was needed to rescue victims from the wreckage. 2 patients were transported to Sierra Vista Trauma Center. The third patient was pronounced deceased at scene. pic.twitter.com/dLxs9nTVVM — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 15, 2023

